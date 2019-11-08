PVC4Cables event highlights new developments within industry

PVC4Cables has held its second biennial conference in Berlin, with over 90 representatives of the European PVC cable industry in attendance.

The event focused on the future of the sector, looking in particular on R&D, sustainable development, and market trends.

The conference saw speakers from across the industry, including companies such as AMI Consulting, INOVYN, and VinylPlus.

The conference was closed by PVC4Cables Project Manager Zdenek Hruska, who acknowledged the intense work by the PVC4Cables Platform has helped lead to concrete results.

He said: “The results are possible thanks to the collaboration among PVC resin manufacturers, stabilisers and plasticisers producers, converters, industry experts, universities, and research bodies, that has given a new impulse to the environmentally responsible innovation in the PVC cables sector.”