R-Tech and Zwick Roell to host composites testing day in 2019

Zwick and R-Tech are teaming up for another testing event

Following success in previous years, Zwick Roell and composite testing specialists, R-TECH Materials, have again teamed up to provide an introductory course on the testing of composite materials.

The one-day course at R-TECH’s labs in Port Talbot, to be held on 6th February 2019, is designed for engineers and technicians who may have limited experience in the methods employed for testing composites.

The training course will provide a foundation of knowledge for participants whose job roles require an understanding of the principles and practices involved in testing these increasingly popular materials.

Presented by Geraint Havard, R-TECH Materials’ Composites Manager, the day will comprise a blend of teaching and presentations as well as live laboratory demonstrations.