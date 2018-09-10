Record number of British exhibitors to head to Arabplast, booking extended

× Expand Arabplast will take place in Dubai in 2019 BPF Dubai

The largest number of British exhibitors to date will take part in the upcoming Arabplast trade show, as opportunities to export to the region grow.

At least 12 different companies from across the UK will form the pavilion, organised by the British Plastics Federation (BPF), and, due to high demand, the deadline for booking has been extended until Friday 14 September.

For eligible British companies, there is grants of £2,500 available through the Department for International Trade (DIT).

“Being part of a group gives UK exhibitors an advantage of scale and better location within the halls,”explained theBPF’s Business Development Executive, Justyna Elliott.

“It's one of the most cost-effective way of exploring the market first-hand as there is a lot of knowledge sharing amongst pavilion exhibitors, as well as with DIT Dubai and the British Centre for Business Dubai, who meet our exhibitors in the market.”

Arabplast, which takes place every two years, will be held between 5-8 January 2019.

Organised by Messe Dusseldorf, it is the largest plastics and rubber exhibition in the UAE region, attracting over 27,000 visitors from 119 countries and 906 exhibitors from 41 countries in 2017.

The British Pavilion will be located in Hall 6, one of the international halls that also features pavilions from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and more.

The UAE is a preferred export destination, with English widely spoken, no taxation on personal income and capital gains and a good base to use as a bridge into other Gulf markets and an important market for re-export to other countries.

The UK and UAE governments have set a bilateral trade goal of £25 billion by 2020, with top exported goods from UK into the UAE in 2017 being machines, engines, pumps worth £1.25 billion, vehicles worth £880 million, electronic equipment at £810 million, aircraft at £385 million, iron or steel products at £198 million, pharmaceuticals at £186 million, perfumes, cosmetics at £177 million, medical, technical equipment at £140 million and plastics at £110 million as reported by BCB Dubai.

To enquire about a stand at Arabplast, please contact Justyna Elliot at the BPF by clicking here.