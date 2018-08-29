Record number register to attend RECOUP’s recycling conference

× Expand RECOUP Recycling Conference Previous RECOUP conferences have drawn keen interest from delegates

RECOUP’s annual recycling conference has attracted a record number of registrations ahead of next month’s event.

Taking place on September 27th at Peterborough’s Kingsgate Conference Centre, organisers have structured the agenda to reflect the most pertinent issues facing the industry.

The day will be split into panel sessions covering resources in a circular economy and what a responsible plastics future looks like considering systems, materials and behaviour.

There will also be breakout sessions for delegates to choose the most appropriate stream, including films, pouches and flexibles; collections and consumer engagement; and solutions from the plastics value chain.

Places for the event are available but limited. For more information and to register, click here.