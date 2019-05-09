RECOUP adds farm and horticulture plastics session to its annual Conference

In response to the growing issue pf farm and horticulture plastics, RECOUP has added a new session to its annual Conference on the 26th September to focus on the topic.

Concerns have been raised with regard to end markets for farm plastics which includes bale film, as well as feed bags, baler twine, plant trays and chemical containers, and it is estimated that over 80,000 tonnes of plastic is used in UK farming annually.

Mike Baxter, External Affairs Director for RPC bpi recycling products, said: “Increasing demand from UK farmers and collectors of used farm plastics for access to reprocessing facilities has not been matched by an increase in UK recycling capacity, especially because the heavy levels of non-plastic contamination which are usually found on used agricultural films, requires dedicated production equipment which is expensive when compared to standard plastic reprocessing lines.”

“As an alternative to UK recycling of farm plastics, the trade in exporting these materials for ‘recycling’ overseas in countries such as Malaysia and Vietnam have grown significantly during recent years.”

“However, exporting such heavily contaminated farm plastics for ‘recycling’ to countries around the Pacific Rim is neither sustainable nor environmentally responsible.”

Stuart Foster, CEO of RECOUP, said: “We are looking forward to some lively and excited debate. It is important that RECOUP provides a platform for other areas of high volume plastics and associated issues of recycling such materials and not just household plastic packaging, and we see the Conference as a vital vehicle to discuss these issues.”