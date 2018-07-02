Registration for 3D printing show, TCT now open

TCT, the British 3D printing show will deliver business-critical insights on 3D printing, additive manufacturing, CAD/CAE, metrology and inspection as well as conventional manufacturing processes such as moulding, casting and CNC machining.

Over 10,000 professionals from 60 countries and 20 key industries including automotive, aerospace, healthcare and consumer products will gather across three days at the NEC Birmigham, UK.

The show will allow attendees the opportunity to connect with 300 cutting-edge exhibitors, view ground-breaking product launches and demonstrations into key themes, including transport, healthcare and materials.

In addition to the conference and seminar programme, visitors will be able to attend show floor features including Inspex @ TCT, which focuses on inspection and metrology technologies.

TCT Inspired Minds powered by CREATE Education, will provide over 300 schoolchildren the opportunity to get hands-on experience and gain an insight into the industry.

The Acceleration Zone, a new feature, has been designed to help take new ideas to the next stage and The Forum, also a new feature, will house exclusive exhibitor led activities.

“There’s so much going on at TCT, this year’s event will attract more people and showcase more technology than ever before,” said Scott Humphrey, Marketing Manager, TCT Group.

“If you’re serious about improving your design, development and manufacturing processes and want to excel in your industry sector, then you have to visit TCT this September.”

TCT Show will take place in Hall 3 of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK, from 25th-27th September 2018.