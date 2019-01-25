Retailers and brands to gain from free plastic strategy event

The UK’s largest packaging compliance scheme, Valpak, is to host a free, day-long seminar in Manchester to update the industry on legislative shifts, design guidance, and best practice examples.

Under the latest government strategy on waste, packaging producers and retailers are set to face radical new legislation, particularly around plastics.

Producers will be required to pay significantly greater fees to fund recycling, and tackle what are seen as problem areas such as single use plastics and the incorporation of recycled plastics in products.

Valpak’s Plastic Matters III follows on from previous fully-booked events and helps organisations to gain knowledge in areas ranging from plans for a deposit return scheme, to market changes that have affected the movement of plastic to end markets.

The programme includes presentations from Defra on the latest government Resource and Waste Strategy and changes to extended producer responsibility (EPR), and also an update in the voluntary Plastic Pact agreement.

Delegates will hear from RECOUP on design guidance, while Plastic Oceans will outline its work to inspire organisations and individuals to address plastics being lost into water habitats.

There will also be case studies from retail demonstrating innovative schemes to improve recycling.

Plastic Matters III will take place on February 26th at etc. Venues in Manchester.