Rubber meets science at IKV Conference

The IKV Conference, held in Aachen from the 25th to 26th June, will be dedicated to the processing of organic rubbers and silicone rubbers.

Dr Gerard Nijma, from KrausMaffei Berstoff, will chair the organic rubber session, and Oliver Franssen from Momentive Performance Materials will do likewise for the silicone rubber session.

Each session will consist of 11 presentations from experts from industry and IKV, which will entail the latest developments in practice and research.

The talks will cover the overriding aspects of future technologies, material behaviour, processing, and simulation.

As well as this, seven plenary papers form members of the industry will provide additional impulses for the rubber segment.

A visit to IKV’s extrusion and rubber technology pilot plants and laboratories plus a tour of the Centre for Plastics Analysis and Testing will complement the IKV presentations by taking a look at the practical side.