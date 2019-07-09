Rubbers Consultants to host three UK training courses

Rubber Consultants is to host a training programme run by Endurica, the US-based testing and simulation software providers for the rubber industry.

The programme will begin with a three-day event at the Rubber Consultants headquarters in Hertford, before two training courses at the Kia Oval ahead of IRC 2019.

The first event, which runs from the 27th to 30th August, offers all three Endurica classes in the same place for the first time.

The classes are “Characterising Elastomer Fatigue Behaviour for Analysis and Engineering”, “Rubber Fatigue Analysis with Endurica”, and “Rubber Compounding for Durability”.

The two classes taking place on the 2nd September at the Kia Oval are entitled “Basic rubber compounding from the rubber division”, and “Use of rubber in design of engineering components from Rubber Consultants”.