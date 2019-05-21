RWM announces the return of Leaders of the Waste World panel debate

RWM has announced its latest headline panel, Leaders of the Waste World, to the event, taking place at the NEC on the 11th and 12th September 2019.

Organisers say after the success and popularity of the panel last year, we are pleased to bring another unique opportunity to hear about the current state of the waste industry from the people at the very forefront of the sector.

This panel will be made up of the leaders of three waste management companies in the UK.

Returning to the panel this year will be Suez CEO David Palmer-Jones, who will also be joined by new Biffa CEO Michael Topham and Phil Piddington, Managing Director of Viridor.

This line up of leaders will discuss the recent year within the waste industry, and will speculate as to what we can expect from the coming year, as they call upon their unrivalled experience in offering insight into the future of waste.

RWM

RWM believes the Leaders of the Waste World panel will be a huge draw for a large portion of the visitor base.

The Leaders of the Waste World panel debate will be held in the Keynote Theatre with the exact times to be confirmed as the event draws closer.