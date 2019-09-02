Sekisui to exhibit at IAA for the first time

Japanese automotive supplier Sekisui Chemical is to make its first appearance at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA), to presenting is product innovations for the European automotive industry.

Sekisui’s Automobile and Transportation Business Strategy Department will show detailed insights into its new products, as well as unveiling the Sekisui concept car.

The futuristic vehicle incorporates all the core technologies developed by the Japanese expert in high-performance plastics.

Masayuki Suda, CEO of Sekisui Chemical, said: “We are delighted to be exhibiting at the IAA for the first time and hope that our technologies will provide impetus for the industry.”

“We want to continue to play a decisive role in shaping the future of mobility and position ourselves as a trendsetter with innovative solutions for comfort, safety, and sustainability in the automotive industry within Europe.”

“Sekisui has long been a strong partner for the automotive industry with products that combine sustainability, innovation, and efficiency. Our latest product developments will enable us to expand our position in Europe.”

Already a highly successfully plastic materials manufacturer in the European and global market, Sekisui covers around 40 per cent of the market for interlayer films for automobiles in Europe and the world as a whole, and has been supplying European automotive suppliers with interlayer film for windscreens, side glass, and other products since the 1980’s.