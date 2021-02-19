SIKORA will be presenting its innovative measuring, control, inspection, analysis and sorting systems at Chinaplas 2021 (13-16 April).

SIKORA SIKORA at Chinaplas 2021

SIKORA will presents the PURITY SCANNER ADVANCED for the online inspection and sorting of plastic granulate. The system combines an X-ray camera with up to three optical cameras in a unique way. This means that metal inclusions with a size of up to 50µm can be detected in the raw material. In addition, the cameras record black bacon and burns on the surface of the granulate. Defective granulate is separated using compressed air immediately after detection. The integrated software provides the operator with a statistical evaluation with information on the size, area and number of contaminants detected in the production process.

In the area of ​​100 per cent quality control during the extrusion of pipes, SIKORA will also present the CENTERWAVE 6000, a system based on millimetre wave technology. The device precisely measures the diameter, ovality, wall thickness, inner profile and sagging of the pipe. The measuring process does not require any coupling media or calibration and is free from influences such as temperature and the plastic material.

Wanbin Chen, President of SIKORA China, said: "The ease of use of the CENTERWAVE 6000 and its precision lead to the highest quality of the end product as well as to cost savings and optimal efficiency. We are looking forward to this year's Chinaplas and to our customers to meet at the fair. "

Another highlight at the SIKORA stand is the X-RAY 6000 PRO . It measures the wall thickness, eccentricity, the inner and outer diameter and the ovality of pipes and hoses. The thickness of up to three different material layers is measured. SIKORA's presentation in Shenzhen is rounded off by reliable diameter measuring systems of the LASER Series 2000 and the LASER Series 6000, which also take on the function of knot detection.