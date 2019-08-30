Sulzer’s flexible extruder for high-quality for high quality foams on show at Foam Expo Europe 2019

Sulzer Chemtech will present its advanced industrial system for high-quality foam production at Foam Expo Europe 2019.

With over 30 years of experience in the sector, the company will be presenting its specialised extrusion lines for polymer foam production.

× Expand Andy Wilson

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to explore and learn more about these solutions using Sulzer’s AR and VR applications at the exhibition.

One of the highlights from Sulzer Chemtech will be its compact aixfotec twin-screw extruder and its key components.

This allows manufacturers to build a continuous process for the production of low-density, expanding or expanded foams of various shapes and forms, including profiles, sheets, pipes, and beads.

Many industries and applications can benefit from this technology, including packaging for food and other materials, construction and building materials, automotive, furniture, and bedding manufacture.

Sulzer also offers laboratory models of the aixfotec extruder, suitable for R&D projects that require efficient production of low volumes of specialised products.

In addition, the company can deliver fully customised pieces of equipment as well as provide assistance during the installation, commission and start-up of the equipment.