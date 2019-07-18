Sustainable Packaging Coalition to host event in London this Autumn

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a membership-based organisation of over 320 brands, retailers, packaging manufacturers, and suppliers, will bring together participants from across Europe for SPC Engage: London, an event focused on helping brands achieve their sustainable packaging goals.

SPC Engage: London’s theme is Activating Packaging Sustainability Through Goal Implementation, and will help brands, retailers, and their supply chain partners understand how to align their goals with larger global sustainability frameworks and commitments.

The event will include interactive presentations and panels that will provide a balanced overview on key topics and trade-offs in sustainability goals.

There will also be workshops that will help brands, their suppliers, and others in the sustainable packaging community to develop actionable strategies to implement their goals while providing them with a platform to learn, share ideas, and collaborate with industry peers.

Barbara Fowler, Director of Stakeholder Engagement at GreenBlue, said: “SPC Engage: London will take a deep dive on all the different elements at play when it comes to executing sustainable packaging goals, from the role that legislation, policy, and voluntary commitments play, how retailers and labelling schemes can influence consumers and supply chain partners to the key decisions companies need to make to fulfil their sourcing and recovery goals.”

The event will be held at The Design Museum in London, and registration is open to SPC members and non-members.