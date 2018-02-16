TCT brand secures new overseas partnership in further portfolio boost

× Expand TCT Takahiro Matsui (L) and Duncan Wood (R) shake on the new partnership

The TCT Group, a division of Rapid News Publications Ltd, has announced a new overseas event partnership in a further boost to its growing portfolio.

The Group, which specialises in publications and events relating to 3D printing and additive manufacturing, will collaborate with JTB Communication Design Inc (JCD), based in Tokyo, on a joint event in Japan in 2019.

The partnership will see the two brands work jointly on developing and growing JCD’s existing 3D printing event, known as 3D Printing Japan, to address the challenges of additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering and adoption of technology in the region.

The show will be renamed TCT Japan for its next edition in 2019.

“We are excited to be bringing the TCT brand to Japan. This partnership fits with our mission of accelerating design-to-manufacturing innovation worldwide, and we recognise the demand in Japan for intelligence and information about these exciting technologies,” explained Duncan Wood, Chief Executive of Rapid News Publications Ltd.

“We are delighted to be able to add our trusted brand, content and media power to the experience and expertise of the fantastic team at JCD. It makes for a formidable team, and we look forward both to the debut show next year and to building an amazing TCT Japan event for both visitors and exhibitors alike in the coming years.”

Takahiro Matsui, Director, JTB Communication Design Inc. concluded: “We are pleased to welcome Rapid News as our partner for the new TCT Japan event. Our experience of organising 3D Printing Japan over the last four years alongside the strength of the TCT portfolio and network gives us a superb platform to create a high-quality business matching event for both exhibitors and visitors in Japanese market.”

The first TCT Japan will take place at Tokyo Big Sight from January 30th to February 1st, 2019.