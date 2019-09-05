Telsonic to showcase latest ultrasonic technology at Advanced Engineering UK 2019

Telsonic UK, recognised as one of the UK’s leading providers of ultrasonic technology for welding, joining, sieving, and cleaning applications, will be available to discuss its latest technology at Advanced Engineering UK 2019.

Telsonic will feature a comprehensive selection of sample parts, produced using the extensive range of ultrasonic systems ad modules offered by the company.

Representatives will also be on hand to discuss advanced ultrasonic processing in plastic welding, metal welding, cutting, sealing, cut’n’seal, food cutting, packaging, sieving, and cleaning applications.

Telsonic also designs and manufactures bespoke sonotrodes and tooling as well as bench top and floor standing semi-automatic machines within its Poole facility.

More information about ultrasonic technology is available by visiting the Telsonic stand, I72, within the Automotive Engineering Area of Advanced Engineering UK 2019, at the NEC Birmingham from the 30th to 31st October.