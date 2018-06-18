TH Plastics to exhibit new box filler at PDM

TH Plastics will be displaying its new product when they exhibit at PDM in Telford June 19-20.

The Glossop-based ancillary solutions provider will exhibit its new-to-market box filling station, as well as products from Italian manufacturer Moretto, including the Inline Moisture Meter systems, loss-in-weight Gramixo dosing system and the new DPK gravimetric doser.

TH Plastics says its latest product, the box filling station ­has been developed to meet the needs of customers in the plastics industry.

Boxes are loaded into one side and filled with a precise number of parts before being moved along the production line, eradicating the need for manual weighing or counting.

An alarm will sound to alert the operator, if any problems arise, such as more boxes being required.

“We’re excited to be exhibiting at PDM this year and we’re anticipating a busy couple of days. TH Plastics is the sole UK distributor of Moretto equipment and this exhibit on home soil allows us to introduce our product range to even more people from UK industry and talk about their benefits,” said James Goddard Technical Sales Manager of TH Plastics.

“Our team is fully focused on understanding the complex production problems that our customers experience. Combining this with the wealth of collective experience within our team allows us to understand how we can provide a best-fit solution. Our customers benefit from substantial energy reduction savings, minimised downtime and increased production to name a few.”

TH Plastics will be exhibiting in Hall 1 Stand A021 at the Telford International Centre.