The BPF, PlasticsEurope and Dow come together as key partners for IdentiPlast 2019

Dow, alongside its partners, the BPF and PlasticsEurope, will be one of the key contributors at the leading European event for the recycling and recovery of plastic waste, IdentiPlast 2019.

Dow is fully committed to sustainability and is a founding member of the recently announced Alliance to End Plastic Waste, and several of its specialists will be speaking at IdentiPlast, alongside numerous leading sustainability experts from across the globe.

Kim Christiansen, Regional Director at PlasticsEurope, said: “We are thrilled to have Dow on board because it is a great example of a company working towards a sustainable future. Ensuring that plastic maintains its value at end of life is high on all our agendas and sharing knowledge and learning from leading lights within the industry will ensure effective change occurs.”

Philip Law, Director General of the British Plastics Federation, said: “It is insipiring to see a company with Dow’s pedigree shows its commitment to helping the industry identify sustainable solutions. I am sure IdentiPlast 2019 will be the perfect forum for practical debate, and by bringing together many of the best minds in this area at the end of the day we anticipate generating a good deal of exciting synergy.”

The event will be sponsored by Dow, and is organised by PlasticsEurope and supported by the BPF.

It will bring in experts in plastics recycling, processing and waste management together with plastics producers, policy makers, academics and researchers to discuss ways to reduce plastic waste.

Javier Constate, Commercial Vice President, Packaging and Specialty Plastics Business EMEA of Dow Europe, and President of PlasticsEurope, said: “We are very happy to be supporting IdentiPlast as a sponsor. The agenda covers all the important topics for our industry and our value chain partners, from innovations in eco-design, accelerating reuse and recycling, to developing valuable applications for reyclate.”

“I’m looking forward to listening to the experts from a broad range of stakeholders, which will reflect the collective efforts we need, in order to achieve a circular economy for plastics.”

IdentiPlast 2019 is the 14th international conference on the recycling and recovery of used plastics, taking place on the 7th to 8th of March at London’s QEII Centre.