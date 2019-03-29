Covestro to focus on car interior polycarbonate blends at PIAE

Covestro will be focusing on car interior at the VDI Congress “Plastics in Automotive Engineering” (PIAE) on April 3rd and 4th in Mannheim.

At the PIAE Congress, the company will present three new polycarbonate blends, which meet the different requirements for use in car interiors.

The PC+ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) blend Bayblend T85 XAT is anti-static and provides permanent dust-free interior panelling.

Covestro says the polycarbonate blend is resistant to UV radiation and offers property improvements and cost benefits compared with the previous standard product PC+ASA (acrylonitrile-styrene-acrylate).

× Expand Covestro

The property profile of Bayblend T85 XUV features permanent light stability, good impact strength and low emissions of volatile organic components (VOC).

The PC+PBT (polybutylene terephthalate) blend, Makroblend SR60, provides good mechanical properties and cost advantages, primarily in applications with high-gloss surfaces without a coating.

Covestro will also present a hybrid speedometer with a black-panel and fade-out effect and precision-controlled light functions.

The three-dimensional surface of the instrument consists of Makrofol LM polycarbonate film from Covestro and was manufactured using high pressure forming (HPF).

Along with the VDI, Covestro invites participants of the congress to the “Automotive Night,” which takes place at the Mannheim factory the evening before the congress begins.

The evening offers a good opportunity to talk to other participants, speakers and exhibitors before the event starts.