The Recycling Event announces further speakers

The Recycling Event has announced a number of new speakers ahead of the conference in Coventry on the 2nd June.

The conference has been developed in partnership with key industry associations The Recycling Association, RECOUP, British Glass, INCPEN, Resource Association, British Metals Recycling Association, Wood Recyclers Association, and the Confederation of Paper Industries.

The announced speakers are Trewin Restorick, Founder and CEO of Hubbub, Ben Thompson from Waitrose and Partners, Laure Cucuron from TerraCycle Europe, Stuart Spencer-Calnan from Roberts Bakery, Emmanuel Katrakis from EuRIC, and Paul Rendle Barnes from Indigo Environmental.

Packaging, design, and recycling rates and technology will be amongst topics on the agenda at the event.

The event will feature seminars at four different theatres, each dedicated to a specific recycling challenge.

The four stages are entitled ‘The Environment: for love or money?’, ‘Delivery’, ‘A Design for Lifecycle’, and ‘Market Intelligence’.