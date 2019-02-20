The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2019 programme is now available

In Prague, on the 9th and 10th May 2019, The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum (VSF) 2019: Accelerating Innovation will take place.

VinylPlus has revealed its programme featuring industry speakers and panel discussions to share visions on the potential of the industry.

The annual event, will discuss topics concerning the PVC industry in the context of sustainability and the circular economy, with a wide range of industry and external stakeholders.

Confirmed speakers include Fulvia Raffaelli-DG Grow, EU Commission, Martina Dlabajová-Member of the European Parliament and Jenny Walther-Toss-World Wide Fund (WWF).

The two-day event will centre around speeches, open and interactive debate and quality panel discussions, hosting various industry and market experts as well as distinguished speakers from the European Commission and Parliament, the United Nations, academia and NGOs.

Speakers and discussions of the VSF2019 will explore topics such as the growth in the use of recyclates, what is the right market balance for the use of virgin and recycled PVC and what is the competitiveness of PVC products over their whole life cycle.

The event says the shift towards social sustainability demands increased innovative approaches in education and the development of new skills.

In light of this, VSF2019 will discuss how we can efficiently develop technologies and digital solutions that we trust and can use correctly to do so.