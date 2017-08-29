Thermoplastic Composites 2017 seminar to be hosted by BPF

The BPF and Composites UK are hosting a seminar focusing on ‘growing the affordable thermoplastic composite market.’

The event will explore the promotion of Thermoplastic Composites, and expanding the UK market for this important material. The key themes include: An overview of Thermoplastic Composites and their opportunities; Engaging manufacturers/Tier Ones, and showing case studies showcasing success stories from the real world.

This important event will examine the strategies needed to grow Thermoplastic Composites into large scale production and to expand the sector over the next few years.

Graeme Herlihy, of Engel, will present ‘Large Scale Production of Thermoplastic Composites’, explaining the work being undertaken at Engel to maximise the production of Thermoplastic Composites.

Shanta Desai, of Nissan, will present ‘Challenges Facing the High Volume Auto Market’, exploring the world of Thermoplastic Composites from the position of an automotive major manufacturer.

Sean Cooper, of Tods Aerospace, will present ‘Manufacturing and Joining of Thermoplastic Composites in Aerospace,’ a case-study describing thermoforming capability of CF/PPS thermoplastic composite for aerospace applications and a new high-rate welding process for thermoplastic composite materials.

Glen Pascoe, of Shape Machining, will present ‘UK Supply Chain Readiness for Reinforced Thermoplastic Preforms,’ a case study describing the benefits found though combining carbon/thermoplastic fibres.