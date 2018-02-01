UK materials event extends free ticket deadline

× Expand MRE2018

Delegates wishing to attend the 2018 Materials Research Exchange (MRE) have an additional chance to do so for free after the organisers extended the booking deadline.

The London-based event, to be held on 12-13 March at the Business Design Centre, was originally free for those applying for tickets before January 31st.

However, organisers the Knowledge Transfer Network and Innovate UK have extended the period for free tickets to midnight on Thursday 8th, after which they will be full price.

The 2018 Materials Research Exchange Conference is split across two days, with keynote speeches, presentations from industry leaders, and breakout academic seminars on a range of cutting edge areas. Over 1,200 delegates have pre-registered already.

