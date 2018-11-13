UK’s biggest digital manufacturing event to showcase potential of Industry 4.0

× Expand Industry 4.0 Industry 4.0

The UK’s biggest event dedicated to digital technologies for the manufacturing industries will return to Liverpool this week.

The Smart Factory Expo, part of Digital Manufacturing Week, is organised by the Manufacturer magazine and is designed to showcase the very latest in digital technologies for enhanced productivity, growth and opportunity in the era known as the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ (4IR).

Now in its third year, the two-day event on 14th and 15th November brings new features for 2018, including six visitor zones incorporating Industrial Automation; Internet of Things; Digital Transformation; Smart Factory; Manufacturing Innovation; and Industrial Data.

With conversations focused around visitor’s needs, each zone has its own dedicated ‘Solutions Theatre’, where visitors can engage directly with exhibitors for first-hand information and advice. At the same time, organisers say these discussion forums allow visitors to hear knowledge and best practice advice from thought-leaders in their respective sectors.

Running through the entire exhibition is the ‘Innovation Alley’- a showcase for manufacturing tech start-ups, ensuring that the whole 4IR ecosystem is represented.

“We were delighted with the response of our audience of manufacturing directors to our decision to move to Liverpool City Region – and we are excited to share what we are doing to make the UK’s biggest digital manufacturing show even better,” commented Nick Hussey, CEO of Hennik Group, which publishes the Manufacturer.

Pre-registration to Smart Factory Expo is free, click here for more information.