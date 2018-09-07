Unique opportunity to chart plastics’ history through musical theatre

× Expand MoDip

A unique musical theatre event that will chart the history of plastics from Bakelite through to bioplastics and beyond will be premiered on 26 September.

The event at the Lighthouse, Poole, is called ‘w-RAP – A Plastics Serenade for a Synthetic Century’, and is a collaboration between musician and composer, Karen Wimhurst, and the Museum of Design in Plastics (MoDiP).

It will use music and theatre to interpret the ‘light and dark’ debate around plastics through the decades through well-balanced performance.

The music will be played on all-plastics instruments Trumpet

It is the first time the plastics debate has been addressed on the stage and the music is played exclusively on instruments made of plastic.

There will also be an opportunity for those attending to share their thoughts on plastics with a discussion following the performance.

Tickets and more information are available by clicking here.