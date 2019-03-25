Universities invited to showcase recycling innovations at The Recycling Event

Universities and research establishments from the UK and further afield are being invited to highlight their transformational work within the recycling and circular economy sectors at The Recycling Event taking place on 2nd July 2019 at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry.

The conference, which is being supporting by nine of the UK’s leading recycling associations, will help UK and global organisations understand how innovations can change recycling and circular economy outcomes.

Adrienne Robins, Event Director, said: “We are reaching out to universities, research establishments and innovators to find out about the new and potentially transformational projects that are currently being developed.”

“Industry needs to be able to take these into account when planning for their recycling and circular futures. And, by highlighting them at an early stage, we can encourage industry to contribute to the success of these projects.”

As part of the conference programme, organisations working on projects that they believe could significantly improve recycling and circularity outcomes are invited to submit a synopsis of a 20 minute presentation, and two successful submissions will be invited to give their presentation as part of the conference.