The Henry Royce Institute to host event at University of Manchester

The Henry Royce Institute is to host a business breakfast at the University of Manchester, delivered by the UKCPN.

The event, ‘What can your business do to reduce plastic waste? – challenges and solutions’ takes place on Wednesday 18th September, at the National Graphene Institute.

The event is aimed at businesses who design, make, use, discard, reuse, or recycle plastic or plastic containing products, and want to hear from businesses working sustainably with plastics and discussing challenges and solutions to sustainability.

The event is open to all businesses, but attendance from micro and SMEs in the automotive, construction, agriculture, medical and healthcare, electronics, and textiles sector is particularly encouraged.

Throughout the year, there will be further UKCPN business breakfast events across the UK, including Peterborough, Ipswich, Hull, Sterling, Sheffield, Sunderland, South Wales, and Coventry.