Upcoming rubber seminar to examine lifetime prediction and durability

The next Rubber Seminar will look at lifetime prediction and durability

An upcoming seminar will focus on lifetime prediction and durability of rubber products across several product areas.

The seminar, entitled ‘The Challenges for Elastomer Lifetime Prediction and Durability’, is the thirteenth in the annual series organised by the IOM 3’s Manchester Polymer Group with support from the Rubber in Engineering Group.

The event, which will take place in Manchester at the Old Trafford cricket ground on 16th May 2018, will focus on the need for improved safety considerations, reliability, longer periods for performance expectations including harsher working environments etc. in an ever-demanding world.

It is important for suppliers and designers that accurate lifetime prediction can be confidently included in their development protocols and the seminar will look at the challenges in meeting these expectations across a number of different applicational areas.

The organisers have issued a call for papers for the event, where successful presenters will receive a 30-minute presentation slot and free entry to the conference.

The presentations will be accompanied by a table top display in order to enable delegates to networking and make contacts. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are also available.

To register your interest in sponsorship, taking a Table Top or attending please contact Bryan Denson, Chairman, Manchester Polymer Group by clicking here.