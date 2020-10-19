Upcoming webinar to discuss improving sustainability in elastomers

× Expand MPG Webinar

Manchester Polymer Group, in conjunction with the Rubber in Engineering Group, have announced the theme of the next in their series of seminars.

Entitled ‘Elastomers and Polymers – Can the Demand for Improved Sustainability be satisfied?’, the virtual event will address the latest developments showing the progress made in meeting the challenge of improving the carbon footprint of elastomers and polymers.

The event, which will take place on 16 November 2020, will be held in memory of Jan Czerski, a long-standing committee member of the two organising groups.

The usual participation fee will be waived for this webinar, however, donations to the charity Cancer Research UK are being welcomed.

The event will be opened by Dr Helen Czerski, the renowned physicist, oceanographer and television presenter, to bring the audience her views on sustainability.

Commeting on her talk, entitled Perspective, polymers and a planet: what next for sustainability, Helen said: “Growing up in a 1980s household full of polymer samples and materials catalogues was unusual, it turns out. But it gave me an insight into how industry worked at that time, and how products and supply chains were built.

“I discovered the ocean years later and by accident, since it was never a topic of conversation in Manchester during my childhood, and my job is now to study ocean processes.

“In the intervening years we’ve learned a lot about how our planet works, and how the infrastructure of our civilisation has affected it. I will talk about the new perspective this has given us, and the fundamental principles that link the future of materials science with the future of planet Earth.”

Other topics delivered during the event will look at cryogenic tyre recycling and devulcanization; sustainability in the carbon black industry; new developments in biodegradable agricultural films and much more.

The format will be 15 to 20 minutes presentations followed by a five minute Q&A on the Zoom platform.

The full provisional programme, along with online registration can be accessed via Eventbrite or via QR code which closes on November 14th.