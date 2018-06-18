Vanden Recycling to showcase recycling service at PDM 2018

Vanden Recycling will be showcasing the high quality recyclable plastic they supply worldwide at PDM on the 19th-20th June in Telford.

Vanden has nationwide collections across the UK and Ireland and over 40 metric tonnes of UK post production and post-industrial waste is processed every day at the Vanden recycling production plant in Peterborough, UK.

This means a regular supply of PP and PET single steam regrinds are readily available, plus, LDPE, LLDPE, PE/PP rigid, WEEE, PVC, PS, EPS, PP, PET and HDPE.

Vanden says it is growing from strength to strength, due to its quality focus and procedures are followed to achieve this, including inspecting material prior to purchase, along with sample and regular production testing.

David Wilson, Vanden Recycling's Managing Director, said: "We're delighted to be exhibiting at this year's PDM event. It's a fantastic opportunity for us to support retailers and manufacturers, who are responding to pressure to use more recycled material. We want to share our knowledge and expertise, to help support everyone through these challenging times."