Veolia’s annual Wonder Day event to take place this month

As part of Open House London, Veolia will share a rare glimpse inside its Southwark Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF), where London’s most curious recyclers will get real insights on Saturday 21 September.

Wonder Day is an Open House, attracting hundreds of recyclers every year. All visitors receive exclusive insights into the journey of recycling, and learn how skilled hand pickers and state of the art technology ensure the highest quality of recycling, so that materials can be turned into something new.

This year guided tours of the IWMF will run every 20 minutes and there will be a variety of free sustainable activities to help visitors learn how to reduce their waste, reuse items and recycle better.

Julie Angulo, General Manager for Veolia Southwark said: “The public are more invested in recycling than ever before, and we’re really pleased to see an increase in recycling awareness among Londoners.”

“Wonder Day is one of our favourite days of the year, as it allows us to show off the hard work of our teams, and assure people that recycling is worth the effort. With Recycle Week just around the corner, we hope those that visit the facility will go home with a greater commitment to recycling, ensuring the right items end up in the right bin.”