VinylPlus moves 2020 sustainability forum online amidst Coronavirus concerns

VinylPlus, the body for voluntary commitment to the sustainable development of PVC, has announced it will host its annual Vinyl Sustainability Forum (VSF) as a one-day digital event in 2020.

The Forum, which has already been rescheduled once from its original May dates, was due to take place on October 14 and 15 at the Hilton Florence Metropole Hotel in Florence, Italy.

However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic crisis and concerns about health and safety, VinylPlus has made the decision to host the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020 online as a single-day event on October 15 2020.

VinylPlus says VSF2020 will feature quality speakers, speeches, interactive debates and live polling sessions that delegates will now be able to attend from anywhere in the world.

“While we are saddened not to be able to meet you in person, we are excited to see you all virtually and look forward to another successful VinylPlus Sustainability Forum,” commented Brigitte Dero, Managing Director, VinylPlus.

More information about how to register for the event is expected in the coming weeks.