VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020 releases main themes

VinylPlus has revealed the four main themes of its 2020 Sustainability Forum.

The two-day event will see a number of speeches, panel discussions, and workshops.

The four themes will see VinylPlus looking back at the last 20 years and raising ambitions for the next decade, focusing PVC business on long term sustainability, the VinylPlus Product Label, which promotes certification and rewards sustainability, and building the new sustainability of the PVC industry together.

The event takes place on the 6th- 7th May 2020, in Florence.