VinylPlus UK seminar to explore innovation in PVC

The 2019 VinylPlus UK seminar will explore innovation in the PVC industry, examining changes that are driving sustainable development and improved product performance.

Speakers from organisations such as VinylPlus, INOVYN, retailer Kingfisher and architecture firm Flanagan Lawrence will examine what the future of PVC looks like.

Topics will include ‘A Retailers Perspective on PVC’, ‘Innovation with PVC Tensile Fabrics’ and ‘Designing for a Circular Economy With PVC’.

Accelerating Innovation in PVC will take place on 19 November 2019 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and is a VinylPlus UK event that is supported by the British Plastics Federation.

PVC is an increasingly widely used material in construction and architectural projects and 740,000 tonnes of PVC were recycled in 2018, including both medical equipment and flooring.

Roger Mottram, chairman of VinylPlus UK, said: “Developments and innovations in the PVC sector have been coming thick and fast and this conference will provide a detailed overview, exploring what comes next for the PVC industry in the UK. Whether you supply and manufacture PVC or use it within your business, there is plenty for everyone to learn about the future of this amazing material.”