VSF2019 to focus on sustainability and the circular economy

The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum (VSF), VinylPlus' annual event, will discuss topics concerning the PVC industry in the context of sustainability and the circular economy, with a wide range of industry and external stakeholders.

The two-day event will centre around speeches, open and interactive debate and quality panel discussions, hosting various industry and market experts as well as distinguished speakers from the European Commission and Parliament, the United Nations, academia and NGOs.

Speakers and discussions of the VSF2019 will explore topics such as the growth in the use of recyclates, what is the right market balance for the use of virgin and recycled PVC and what is the competitiveness of PVC products over their whole life cycle.

× Expand VinylPlus

VinylPlus says the shift towards social sustainability demands increased innovative approaches in education and the development of new skills and so the VSF2019 will discuss if how can we efficiently develop technologies and digital solutions that we can trust and use correctly.

The VSF2019: Accelerating Innovation conference will take place in Prague, on the 9th and 10th May 2019.