WCEF 2019 to push forward a fairer and more inclusive circular economy

The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra has announced the dates for the third World Circular Economy Forum, to be held in Helsinki.

The event will be held from the 3rd to the 5th June, and will anticipate Finland’s impending Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will run from July to December 2019.

The Forum’s goal is to move the global circular economy into the next era, reflecting Nordic values such as social equality and preservation of the environment to make the circular economy fairer and more inclusive and to benefit both rich and poor.

The Forum will bring together around 2000 circular economy influencers from around the world to share best practices and accelerate the transition to a global circular economy, as well as examining how businesses can seize new opportunities and gain a competitive advantage with circular economy solutions, and how the circular economy contributes to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Mari Pantsar, Director of Carbon-Neutral Circular Energy at Sitra, said: “Great circular economy solution have been identified all over the world and now we need to scale things up. This involves growing investments into circular economy businesses, spreading and adopting new technologies and making significant regulatory changes that enable the circular economy to flourish.”