Webinar to focus on practical guidelines on Brexit for plastics converters

A new live webinar is to focus on practical guidelines advice for plastics converters when negotiating Brexit.

Organised by Polymer Comply Europe (PCE) on behalf of trade associations European Plastics Converters (EuPC) and the British Plastics Federation (BPF), the webinar will take place on June 16 between 11.00 – 13:00 CET (10.00 – 12.00 BST).

The event will examine the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, highlighting the upcoming challenges for the plastics industry.

The discussion will gather experts from both the British & European Plastics Associations (BPF & EuPC) and from chemicals regulation consultants, Chemservice UK.

The agenda for the event includes presentations on Brexit and REACH; the post-Brexit export market; and tariffs and technical barriers to trade.

PCE says the webinar is suited to representatives from across the value chain, as well as regulatory affairs managers; government regulators; consultants; trade associations; service providers; NGOs and academics.

Webinar participation, the full agenda and registration details can be accessed here.