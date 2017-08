× Expand webinars The BPF is hosting the lunch and learn webinars from January 2016

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) is to hold a webinar dedicated to plastics and the circular economy.

To be held on 21st September 2017, the hour-long webinar will look at design for plastic products for optimum recyclability and to eliminate waste.

It will be presented by Edward Kosior, Managing Director of Nextek Ltd and is open to both SPE members and non-members.

