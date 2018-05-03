Women and diversity in manufacturing leads agenda at upcoming summit

× Expand WIP

An upcoming seminar dedicated to a diverse workforce in manufacturing will take place in Liverpool next month.

The Women and Diversity in Manufacturing Summit taking place in Liverpool on 21 June, will discuss how to increase British industry’s share of the UK talent pool – by boosting participation from women and minority groups in the manufacturing workforce.

Co-located with the International Business Festival, the Summit, organised by The Manufacturer, the day will host a programme that enables discussion in small groups and audience participation, alongside panel discussions and talks.

“I’m really excited to host an event led by so many vibrant women in an industry which has long been seen as a man’s world, certainly in the mainstream public eye,” said Grace Gilling, Managing Director, The Manufacturer.

“There are lots of exciting career opportunities in manufacturing, and it’s vital that younger people see both inspiring women and men in the careers that drive the nation’s economy.”

To find out more and to register now, visit: www.women-manufacturing.uk