Adidas latest lightweight boots chosen by some of sport’s top players

The latest lightweight football boots unveiled by adidas have been chosen by some of football’s biggest stars for the 2018 World Cup.

The new Energy X18+ cleat boots feature a lightweight and minimal construction which have a low-cut collar, 3D-moulded heel and skin-tight fit lock the foot in, eliminating the need for laces.

Adidas says innovative materials ensure complete control even at high-speed. A skeletal weaveis produced from an ultra-thin woven grid of optically-charged speed yarns to allow for responsive touch and lightweight feel. A new, ultra-soft speedmesh is said to offera controlled touch without restricting the movement of the foot.

Sam Handy, adidas Vice-President of Design said: “The World Cup is the pinnacle of any player’s career. The challenge for us as designers is producing a boot which highlights the natural talents of these incredible athletes on the world’s biggest sporting stage.”

He added: “With the new Energy Mode X18+ we have produced something that is really lightweight and minimalist in its design, which removes the barriers between foot and ball while still achieving the elite touch and support at high speed required by the game’s most explosive players. As we continue to innovate in footwear design, we believe this product opens up new potential for players and I can’t wait to see them in action in Russia.”