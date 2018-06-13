Bank of Russia issues commemorative World Cup polymer banknote

× Expand The new polymer note, issued for the World Cup 2018. (Credit: worldbanknotescoins.com) World Cup Polymer Note

The Bank of Russia has issued a commemorative polymer bank note to celebrate the country’s hosting of the 2018 World Cup.

According to Tass, the Russian News Agency, some 20 million banknotes will be issued, reaching all regions of the country by the end of June.

“This year our country will host a great event, which is the World Cup, and the Bank of Russia decided to issue a commemorative banknote dedicated to this event. By tradition its face value will be 100 rubles," said Olga Skorobogatova, the First Deputy Chief of the regulator.

The special-edition notes will be legal tender, although it is thought many fans will buy them in banks as souvenirs.

Produced with polymer

The banknotes have been produced using polymer substrates produced in Russia, with specialists from the country’s royal mint having developed a number of security features that allow maximum use of the visual and tactile characteristics of the material.

According to the Tass reports, The Bank of Russia will use the technology to produce its regular banknotes going forward.