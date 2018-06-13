Cumbria-based manufacturer installs hybrid plastic pitches for Russia 2018

× Expand SIS Pitches has provided a plastic-natural hybrid pitch for six of the world cup venues (Image: SIS Pitches) SIS Pitches

SIS Pitches, a manufactuerer of sports playing surfaces based in Cumbria, has installed six of the 12 pitches for the 2018 World Cup.

The company was commissioned to design, construct and install the new surfaces at the football venues across Russia, namely the Samara Arena, Kaliningrad Stadium, Saransk Stadium, Rostov Stadium, Spartak Stadium and the iconic Luzhniki Stadium.

All feature the SISGrass hybrid surface, which combines 95 per cent natural grass with five per cent synthetic turf. This is installed with patented injection technology and laser guidance for accuracy. The SISGrass system offers longer playing hours and faster recovery time after each game.

George Mullan, CEO & Founder of SIS Pitches, said: “The importance of having World Cup pitches that are durable and high quality cannot be underestimated. It’s crucial that the playing surfaces are truly world-class and our teams have been working hard to get the pitches in the best possible condition.

“Six of the World Cup stadiums now feature the most innovative and advanced sporting turfs in the industry.”

The World Cup Final will be played before a crowd of 80,000 at Luzhniki stadium, with an expected worldwide TV audience of one billion. It will be the first time a World Cup final has ever been played on anything but all-natural grass.

Mullan added: “We’re proud to be continuing to work at the Luzhniki Stadium to ensure its pitch is the same high standard and quality from the opening ceremony on 14 June, right up until the final whistle crowns the World Cup winners on 15 July.”