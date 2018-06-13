FIFA commits to sustainability strategy for World Cup waste

× Expand Since 2015, recycling has been fully incorporated into the operations of the FIFA World Cup (Photo: FIFA) FIFA Recycling

FIFA says it is commitment to staging a World Cup in 2018 that has a positive impact on people, the economy and the environment.

Through its work with theRussian Local Organising Committee (LOC), FIFA has developed a sustainability strategy based on past World Cups that incorporates a waste management concept.

This includes a set of approaches, requirements and plans for organising tailor-made waste collection and recycling processes at all official sites and events – along with the communication tools to inform and motivate spectators to dispose of their waste accordingly.

The strategy was actioned back in 2015, when recycling was fully incorporated into the operations of the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in St Petersburg.

Across the various venues for the draw, recyclable waste was collected, including PET, cardboard, cans, paper and glass.

In addition, more than three tonnes of decorations were reused for civic events, and 200 children attended a lecture encouraging the younger generation to take a responsible attitude towards nature and the environment.