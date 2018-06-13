Parley recycled ocean plastic used for pre-match jerseys

× Expand Pre-match jerseys for some teams were made using waste plastic from the ocean. Photo: Adidas Adidas Parley

Ahead of the official start of the World Cup tournament on June 14) a number of teams have played pre-match games in jerseys made from recycled ocean waste.

In a collaboration between environmental organisation, Parley for the Oceans, and adidas, the sports shirts for a handful of international teams were produced using plastic diverted from the marine environment.

The description for the product states that each “is made from recycled waste, intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the ocean.”

The use of recycled plastics in football jerseys is growing in popularity, with Parley also announcing they will be used for the 2018/2019 football shirt for Manchester United FC.