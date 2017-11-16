WRAP Cymru hosts Luxus for plastics event in Cardiff

WRAP Cymru will host a plastics event tomorrow at the Sophia Gardens SWALEC cricket ground in Cardiff, chaired by WRAP chief Peter Maddox with presentations from sector specialist, Bernard Chase along with Luxus Director, Peter Atterby.

Peter Atterby, Director of Luxus, said: “Luxus is delighted to be invited to speak at this event, the Welsh auto component industry has enjoyed sustained growth in recent years. It will provide a great opportunity therefore, for Luxus and fellow industry experts to dispel the myth regarding the perceived quality of recycled content polymers compared to prime alternatives.

“We will focus on the critical role environmentally positive polymers now play in supporting global auto interior component design, to deliver greater fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions while also satisfying automakers’ need to reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles.”