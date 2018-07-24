International Rubber Conference (IRC)

About: The International Rubber Conference will be held in London for the 2019 edition. Commemorating the 200th anniversary of Thomas Hancock’s pioneering work with natural rubber, the event is a must-attend for anyone working in or for the rubber industry today.

Organised jointly by the International Rubber Conference Organisation alongside the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), the three-day conference will reflect current research and technology within the rubber industry in sectors and disciplines such as defence, civil engineering, mineral extraction, biomedical, sustainability, adhesives, sport and leisure, robotics, transportation, oil and gas.

Other topics for discussion include environmental and sustainability issues in the industry as well as innovations in polymer production, the use of fillers and other additives in compounds and developments in vulcanization technology.

In addition characterisation or simulation tools that can help predict a range of properties including component stiffness, dynamic performance, fracture, fatigue and abrasion as well as chemical degradation will be covered.

Where: Kia Oval, Central London, UK

When: 10 - 12 September 2019

Visit Event Website: http://www.internationalrubberconference.org/