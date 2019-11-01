Interplas 2020

About: Interplas is the biggest plastics industry event in the UK. A triennial event, over 500 exhibitors invest time and planning into demonstrating their latest machinery, equipment, products and services for visitors to view, test and experience at the show.

Visitors will be able to see the entire spectrum of moulding and forming machines in action as well as materials, automation, contract manufacturing and supporting technologies including software, testing, inspection, surface treatments and much more.

Add to this a full three days of conferences from some of the industry’s leading brands, authorities and organisations, as well as supplementary seminars, networking workshops and events, a visit to Interplas ensures you will get value, insight and experience you would not get at your desk.

The show is endorsed and supported by the UK plastics industry's leading trade organisations and associations, including the British Plastics Federation, the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA), the Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN), the IOM3, GTMA and more.

British Plastics and Rubber Magazine (BP&R) is the headline media partner to the show, with every issue in 2020 featuring Interplas-related content and previews. The show also receives significant coverage from other industry media.

Visiting Interplas is free of charge and registration for tickets will open in early 2020.

Where: National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK

When: 29 September - 01 October 2020

Event Website: www.interplasuk.com