JSW opens German extrusion centre in Dusseldorf

Japan Steel Works, a manufacturer of twin-screw extruders, has opened a technical centre in Düsseldorf.

The JSW TEXenter will specialise in extrusion research, and the firm aims to increase its European marketing reach with the opening.

The centre is fitted with latest technology for extrusion processes, compounding, chemical reaction, dewatering, devolatilising and pelletising.

Jun Kakizaki, Japan Steel Works General Manager, said: “Customers will come to us with their most challenging material recipes and process parameters, and we have the knowhow and the machines to meet the performance and quality that they expect."