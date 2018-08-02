About: The world’s biggest trade fair for the plastics and rubber industries, K Show, will return in 2019. The last edition attracted 232,000 visitors over the course of the seven-day event and featured 3,293 exhibitors. The exhibition space covered 173,025 sq.m. across 19 halls. The main interests of visitors during the last edition were machinery and equipment (67 per cent) and raw materials and auxiliaries (47 per cent).

Where: Fair ground Düsseldorf, Germany

When: 16 – 23 October 2019

Visit Event Website: www.k-online.com