Leaders in packaging design to speak at Packaging Innovations London

Packaging Innovations London 2017 has partnered with the Pentawards to provide its visitors with a dedicated design-focused conference.

The Pentawards Conference will run throughout Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London 2017, which returns to London Olympia on September 13 - 14, featuring experts and professionals from the packaging design industry. The conference will cover the best ways to tell a brand’s story, how to deliver innovation through design, and the added value possibilities when designing through technology.

Kath Tudball, Design Director at The Partners, will discuss how brands need to use packaging to tell a story, rather than just sell a product.

Bella Towse, Creative Strategist at Bulletproof will explore ‘designing for a new generation’, whilst William Connolly, Technical Director of Luxury Packaging Innovation at COTY, will look at the phases of innovation for pack development. Jon Davies, Creative Director at ButterflyCannon will explore the role secondary packaging plays in getting a brand noticed and shared, as the centrepiece of bigger, attention-grabbing campaigns.

On day two Asa Cook, Creative Director at Design Bridge London, will talk about gaining recognition in the world of multi-media channels.

× Expand Pentawards Packaging conference

During his talk ‘technology enabled creativity’, Cameron Worth, Founder of SharpEnd Partnership, will explore the creative challenge of IoT. Elliot Wilson, Founder and Strategy Director of The Cabinet, and Steve Honour, Design Leader – Innovation & Futures at Diageo, will then discuss ‘super seers (seeing the benefits of great design)’. During this session, they will show how to demonstrate the true value and benefit of great design, to move brands forward and engage with the consumers.

James Drake-Brockman, Divisional Director of the Easyfairs Packaging Portfolio, said: “As you can see, we have some really big agency and in-house names sharing their experience at the show. The Pentawards Conference is the perfect platform for attendees to network with likeminded individuals, learn from experts and make new contacts from right across the industry.”

As part of the Pentawards and Packaging Innovations London collaboration, there will also be an exclusive preview of the Pentawards 2017 finalists ahead of its ceremony in September. The Pentawards Exhibit will feature a curation of the world’s best packaging designs from across five key categories – body, beverage, food, luxury and other markets.